Vedanta Chairman Meets Rajasthan CM to Discuss State's Natural Resources Sector

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal met Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to discuss the state's plans and vision for the natural resources sector. Vedanta, with investments over Rs 1.50 lakh crore in Rajasthan, aims to enhance employment opportunities and contribute to the state's and nation's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:46 IST
Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal on Sunday met Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to discuss the state's future plans and vision for the natural resources sector. Vedanta has invested over Rs 1.50 lakh crore in Rajasthan, with Hindustan Zinc Limited and Cairn Oil & Gas having their largest operations in the state.

"The discussions with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma were highly productive, sharing the vision of his government for the state's growth centred around transparency, efficiency, and value to global investors," Agarwal said in a statement.

Agarwal emphasized the importance of the state's outlook on metals, minerals, and oil & gas for job creation and economic growth. He highlighted the government's focus on mineral exploration, value addition, R&D, and innovation under his leadership. Hindustan Zinc has seen its market capitalization grow over 400 times since its disinvestment in 2002. Cairn Oil & Gas, part of Vedanta, accounts for 25% of India's domestic crude production, mostly from its operations in Barmer, Rajasthan.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

