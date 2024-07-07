Fatal BMW Accident in Worli: Police Detain Occupants

A tragic accident in Mumbai's Worli area resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to her husband after a BMW car struck their bike on Sunday. The incident has sparked a police investigation.

The Worli police confirmed they recovered and confiscated the BMW from Bandra. They have detained Rajendra Singh Bidawat, who was in the car, and Rajesh Shah, the father of the driver, for questioning. No arrests have been made yet.

The deceased, identified as 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa from Worli Koliwada, was pronounced dead at the scene, while her husband remains hospitalized with injuries. The accident occurred early in the morning near Atria Mall in Worli. Police stated that the luxury vehicle belongs to a political leader from Maharashtra's Palghar region.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

