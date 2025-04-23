Left Menu

International Tensions: Arrests Over Alleged Conversion Activities in India

Two individuals, including an American, are in custody following allegations of illegal conversion activities in Motipura village. Bajrang Dal members reported the incident to police, who are now investigating under the Foreigners Act. The arrest has international implications and highlights ongoing religious tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 23-04-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 00:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two people, including an American citizen, have been detained by police for questioning in connection with alleged illegal conversion activities in Motipura village. The incident, involving Joy Mathew and his son-in-law, American national Collin Michel, has drawn significant attention from both local authorities and international observers.

The Bajrang Dal, a Hindu nationalist organization, reported the incident to police following a gathering in Motipura where around 50 members of the Bheel community were present. Allegations include the distribution of Christian symbols and the serving of non-vegetarian food to convert individuals from their faith. The complaint highlights tensions over religious conversions in the region.

Kota (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sujit Shankar confirmed that a case has been registered against Collin Michel under the Foreigners Act, with further actions pending a joint interrogation report. This incident underscores the sensitive nature of religious activities involving foreigners in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

