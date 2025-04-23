Left Menu

Judicial Scrutiny Intensifies on Trump's Deportation Policies

A federal judge mandates the Trump administration to notify Venezuelan migrants in Colorado 21 days before deportation under the Alien Enemies Act. The American Civil Liberties Union argues for 30 days' notice, reminiscent of historical wartime procedures. This ruling challenges Trump's hardline immigration policies, spotlighting due process concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 00:24 IST
Judicial Scrutiny Intensifies on Trump's Deportation Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Colorado ordered the Trump administration to provide Venezuelan migrants detained in the state with a 21-day notice before any deportations take place under the Alien Enemies Act, a legislation historically employed only in wartime.

The decision calls for migrants to receive notice in a comprehensible language about their right to legal consultation, adding detailed requirements to ensure due process under the 18th-century law. The ruling follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision that enables migrants to challenge their removals in court, but it did not specify the notice period.

The American Civil Liberties Union, representing the detained migrants, requested a 30-day notice period, citing the historical precedent during World War II when similar deportations took place. This legal scrutiny arises amidst Trump's continuously tough immigration stance since re-taking office and his invocation of the Alien Enemies Act to expedite deportations of alleged foreign gang members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025