Judicial Scrutiny Intensifies on Trump's Deportation Policies

A federal judge in Colorado ordered the Trump administration to provide Venezuelan migrants detained in the state with a 21-day notice before any deportations take place under the Alien Enemies Act, a legislation historically employed only in wartime.

The decision calls for migrants to receive notice in a comprehensible language about their right to legal consultation, adding detailed requirements to ensure due process under the 18th-century law. The ruling follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision that enables migrants to challenge their removals in court, but it did not specify the notice period.

The American Civil Liberties Union, representing the detained migrants, requested a 30-day notice period, citing the historical precedent during World War II when similar deportations took place. This legal scrutiny arises amidst Trump's continuously tough immigration stance since re-taking office and his invocation of the Alien Enemies Act to expedite deportations of alleged foreign gang members.

