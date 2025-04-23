Judicial Scrutiny Intensifies on Trump's Deportation Policies
A federal judge mandates the Trump administration to notify Venezuelan migrants in Colorado 21 days before deportation under the Alien Enemies Act. The American Civil Liberties Union argues for 30 days' notice, reminiscent of historical wartime procedures. This ruling challenges Trump's hardline immigration policies, spotlighting due process concerns.
The decision calls for migrants to receive notice in a comprehensible language about their right to legal consultation, adding detailed requirements to ensure due process under the 18th-century law. The ruling follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision that enables migrants to challenge their removals in court, but it did not specify the notice period.
The American Civil Liberties Union, representing the detained migrants, requested a 30-day notice period, citing the historical precedent during World War II when similar deportations took place. This legal scrutiny arises amidst Trump's continuously tough immigration stance since re-taking office and his invocation of the Alien Enemies Act to expedite deportations of alleged foreign gang members.
