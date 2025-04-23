Delhi Unites for 'Dharti Ke Liye 5 Minute' Campaign
The Delhi government conducted a five-minute lights-off campaign called 'Dharti Ke Liye 5 Minute' to honor Earth Day. Citizens joined the initiative to promote energy conservation and environmental responsibility. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to plant seven million trees this year to enhance the capital's greenery.
The Delhi government marked Earth Day by urging citizens to participate in a campaign titled 'Dharti Ke Liye 5 Minute.' At exactly 8 pm on Tuesday, both government offices and the general public switched off their lights for five minutes to emphasize environmental conservation.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the initiative and praised the city's residents, calling them 'alert, active, and responsible.' She highlighted the campaign's alignment with the Earth Day theme 'Our Power, Our Planet,' stressing the importance of conserving energy and adopting sustainable practices.
The initiative also includes an ambitious plan announced by Gupta to plant seven million trees across Delhi. Gupta underscored this effort as a major step toward making the capital greener, urging Delhiites to use electricity judiciously to alleviate environmental and financial burdens.
