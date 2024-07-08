Torrential Rain Causes Rescues in Andong, South Korea

In a dramatic weather event, seven people out of eighteen have been rescued in Andong, South Korea, amidst torrential rainfall, according to the news agency Yonhap.

The relentless downpour has wreaked havoc in the region, prompting emergency services to conduct rescue operations to save those trapped by the flooding.

Authorities are continuing to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and welfare of the remaining individuals who are still affected by the severe weather conditions.

