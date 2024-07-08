Left Menu

Torrential Rain Causes Rescues in Andong, South Korea

Seven people were rescued out of eighteen in Andong, South Korea, following torrential rain according to Yonhap. Emergency services are still in operation to ensure the safety of the remaining individuals affected by the severe weather conditions.

In a dramatic weather event, seven people out of eighteen have been rescued in Andong, South Korea, amidst torrential rainfall, according to the news agency Yonhap.

The relentless downpour has wreaked havoc in the region, prompting emergency services to conduct rescue operations to save those trapped by the flooding.

Authorities are continuing to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and welfare of the remaining individuals who are still affected by the severe weather conditions.

