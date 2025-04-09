Severe Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Heatwaves Strike Andhra Pradesh
The India Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms and heatwaves for parts of Andhra Pradesh. Thunderstorms are expected between April 9-13, while heatwaves will impact 56 mandals. Maximum temperatures could rise 2-4 degrees Celsius, with some areas recording over 40 degrees Celsius recently.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe weather advisory for parts of Andhra Pradesh, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds from April 9 to 13. Areas specifically at risk include North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema.
A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is driving the turbulent weather patterns, IMD reports. Expected to move northwards and recurve northeastwards, the weather system may weaken within 24 hours. Nonetheless, the threat of thunderstorms remains high in affected regions.
Compounding the situation are heatwave conditions that are projected to hit 56 mandals in the state, with significant temperature spikes expected. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has emphasized caution in severely affected districts like Alluri Sitharama Raju and Eluru.
