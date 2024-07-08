Left Menu

Delhi Govt Rescinds Transfer of 5000 Teachers Amid BJP Controversy

Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced that the transfer order of 5000 government school teachers has been halted following accusations of a BJP conspiracy. The transfer, initially made by the Lieutenant Governor, was widely criticized for targeting teachers instrumental in the capital’s educational improvement.

Delhi Govt Rescinds Transfer of 5000 Teachers Amid BJP Controversy
Delhi Education Minister Atishi. (Photo source: Atishi Office). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Education Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Atishi, declared on Sunday the failure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s alleged conspiracy to undermine Delhi's government schools. The statement followed Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinay Saxena's decision to temporarily halt the transfer of 5000 government school teachers.

Atishi emphasized that these teachers, who were abruptly transferred on July 2 via an order by the LG, have been pivotal in reshaping Delhi's education landscape over the past decade under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's administration. Addressing concerned parents and educators, Atishi reassured that the Kejriwal government would not allow any damage to the educational system.

On July 4, Atishi communicated with Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, directing an immediate revocation of the transfer orders. She also called for a suspension of mandatory transfers based solely on a teacher's 10-year tenure at a particular school. Furthermore, she demanded disciplinary action against officers who ignored the directive and a Vigilance Inquiry into any possible corruption related to these transfers.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

