CM Dhami Ensures Swift Relief Efforts Amid Kumaon Rains

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directs rapid deployment of SDRF and NDRF teams in Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat districts following severe rains in Kumaon. Public urged to remain safe as heavy rainfall persists. State officials are on high alert to tackle potential disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 11:56 IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heavy rainfall in Kumaon's Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat districts, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has initiated swift relief measures. Speaking directly to district magistrates, Dhami ordered the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to expedite relief efforts.

The Meteorological Centre of Uttarakhand has forecasted severe rainfall until July 10, warning of 'very heavy' to 'extremely heavy' downpours, particularly in the Kumaon region. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected on July 8-9, affecting both hills and plains. Additionally, Tehri, Pauri, Bageshwar, Almora, Nainital, and Champawat districts are on alert for heavy rains on July 10.

In response to the weather warnings, the state government has urged residents to stay in safe areas and remain vigilant. CM Dhami has instructed disaster management officials to keep a constant watch on all districts. He assured that the government has sufficient resources and is ready to tackle every possible scenario, emphasizing the need for mutual harmony among various departments.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

