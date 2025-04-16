Left Menu

Heavy Rainfall Alert: Himachal Awaits Western Disturbance Impact

The India Meteorological Department forecasts light to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh from April 18 to 21, influenced by a strong western disturbance. An orange alert has been issued for higher altitudes where significant rainfall and a noticeable drop in temperatures are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:31 IST
Heavy Rainfall Alert: Himachal Awaits Western Disturbance Impact
Senior Scientist at the IMD Himachal Pradesh Centre Shobhit Katiyar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Meteorological Department has issued an advisory for Himachal Pradesh as it braces for a weather shift from April 18 to 21, attributed to a formidable western disturbance. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipates varying intensity of rain, from light showers in most regions to heavy downpours in elevated areas.

Senior Scientist Shobhit Katiyar from the IMD Himachal Pradesh Centre in Shimla informed ANI about the impending changes. By April 18, the emerging weather system is slated to disrupt the currently clear conditions, prompting widespread intermittent rainfall. Specific districts like Chamba and Kangra may witness prelude showers, with heavier rainfall expected from April 18.

IMD has raised an orange alert for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi, with predictions of heavy rainfall between April 18 and 19. Rainfall measurements could range from 6 to 12 cm, posing considerable weather risks. The department forecasts a significant temperature drop, estimated at 5 to 7 degrees Celsius during the rain spell, followed by a rise post-April 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025