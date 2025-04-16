Heavy Rainfall Alert: Himachal Awaits Western Disturbance Impact

The Meteorological Department has issued an advisory for Himachal Pradesh as it braces for a weather shift from April 18 to 21, attributed to a formidable western disturbance. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipates varying intensity of rain, from light showers in most regions to heavy downpours in elevated areas.

Senior Scientist Shobhit Katiyar from the IMD Himachal Pradesh Centre in Shimla informed ANI about the impending changes. By April 18, the emerging weather system is slated to disrupt the currently clear conditions, prompting widespread intermittent rainfall. Specific districts like Chamba and Kangra may witness prelude showers, with heavier rainfall expected from April 18.

IMD has raised an orange alert for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi, with predictions of heavy rainfall between April 18 and 19. Rainfall measurements could range from 6 to 12 cm, posing considerable weather risks. The department forecasts a significant temperature drop, estimated at 5 to 7 degrees Celsius during the rain spell, followed by a rise post-April 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)