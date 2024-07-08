Plus500 Ltd Reveals Strong H1 2024 Revenue, Plans New Shareholder Returns
Plus500 Ltd reports a robust H1 2024 revenue of $398.2 million. The company plans to announce new shareholder returns, which will include dividends and share buybacks. Plus500 also anticipates that its revenue and EBITDA for the current financial year will meet current market expectations.
Plus500 Ltd has disclosed a solid performance in the first half of 2024, registering revenues of $398.2 million.
In a move set to please investors, the company will unveil new shareholder returns, including both dividends and share buybacks.
Plus500 remains optimistic, projecting its revenue and EBITDA for the current financial year to align with market expectations.
