Tragic Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Eluru

Three people, including two women and a child, were killed in a car accident at Lakshminagar in Eluru district. Two others sustained severe injuries as the vehicle crashed into a parked lorry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 12:22 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Eluru
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals, including two women and a young boy, tragically lost their lives in a road accident on Monday at Lakshminagar in Eluru district, police reported. The victims were identified as Rachabattuni Bhagyashree, 26, Rachanibatuni Naganithinakkumar, 2, and Bomma Kamaladevi, 53, from Bhimavaram, West Godavari district.

According to police, the deceased were en route from Hyderabad to Rajavolu when their car collided with a stationary lorry. The crash caused the immediate deaths of three occupants, while two others, Nagashanmuk and the driver, Vamsi, sustained severe injuries.

Upon notification, Circle Inspector Ravikumar and Sub Inspector Satish from Bhimadolu station arrived at the scene. Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident, police confirmed. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

