Left Menu

Market Turmoil: Trump's Fed Attacks and Dollar Weakness Shake Investor Confidence

U.S. stock indexes dropped while the dollar hit a three-year low amid President Trump's critiques of Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Concerns over the Fed's independence arose as safe-haven assets like gold surged. In thinly traded markets, Trump's tariff policies further rattled investors, impacting oil prices and cryptocurrencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:13 IST
Market Turmoil: Trump's Fed Attacks and Dollar Weakness Shake Investor Confidence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, U.S. stock indexes faced declines as President Donald Trump continued his public attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, leading to a three-year low for the dollar index. Investors rushed towards safe-haven assets as gold prices reached record highs, with the Swiss franc also experiencing an uptick.

Trump reiterated his stance on lowering interest rates to prevent an economic slowdown, sparking fears over the Federal Reserve's independence and the stability of U.S. financial assets. The central bank, maintaining its current interest rates, finds itself under scrutiny amid these political pressures.

Global markets reacted with caution, showing reduced liquidity during the Easter holidays. European markets remained closed, amplifying volatility as investors processed Trump's trade policies and their market implications, including shifts in oil prices, which saw a decline alongside the dollar's continued weakening against major currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025