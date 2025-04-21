Market Turmoil: Trump's Fed Attacks and Dollar Weakness Shake Investor Confidence

On Monday, U.S. stock indexes faced declines as President Donald Trump continued his public attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, leading to a three-year low for the dollar index. Investors rushed towards safe-haven assets as gold prices reached record highs, with the Swiss franc also experiencing an uptick.

Trump reiterated his stance on lowering interest rates to prevent an economic slowdown, sparking fears over the Federal Reserve's independence and the stability of U.S. financial assets. The central bank, maintaining its current interest rates, finds itself under scrutiny amid these political pressures.

Global markets reacted with caution, showing reduced liquidity during the Easter holidays. European markets remained closed, amplifying volatility as investors processed Trump's trade policies and their market implications, including shifts in oil prices, which saw a decline alongside the dollar's continued weakening against major currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)