Left Menu

Language Controversy: Tamil Nadu CM Challenges Maharashtra on NEP

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin questions the Central government's stance on Maharashtra's decision to make no language other than Marathi mandatory under the National Education Policy (NEP). He calls for clarity from PM Modi and emphasizes the need for Tamil Nadu's withheld funds due to language policy disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:13 IST
Language Controversy: Tamil Nadu CM Challenges Maharashtra on NEP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has raised concerns over Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' stance that only Marathi is compulsory under the National Education Policy (NEP), questioning if this move is endorsed by the Centre.

Stalin's queries came in response to the backlash against Hindi imposition as a third language in the state, which prompted Fadnavis to assert Marathi's compulsory status. The controversy has sparked a debate on the language policies enforced across states.

Stalin called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to clarify the government's position, while also demanding the release of Rs 2,152 crore withheld from Tamil Nadu due to non-compliance with the mandatory third language policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025