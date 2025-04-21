Language Controversy: Tamil Nadu CM Challenges Maharashtra on NEP

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has raised concerns over Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' stance that only Marathi is compulsory under the National Education Policy (NEP), questioning if this move is endorsed by the Centre.

Stalin's queries came in response to the backlash against Hindi imposition as a third language in the state, which prompted Fadnavis to assert Marathi's compulsory status. The controversy has sparked a debate on the language policies enforced across states.

Stalin called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to clarify the government's position, while also demanding the release of Rs 2,152 crore withheld from Tamil Nadu due to non-compliance with the mandatory third language policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)