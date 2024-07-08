Left Menu

Mumbai Faces Deluge: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai predicting very heavy rain within the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall has led to traffic jams, waterlogging, and disruption of train and flight services. Schools were also closed and exams canceled due to the weather condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:17 IST
Mumbai Faces Deluge: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain
Vehicles submerged on a water-logged road due to heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, indicating the city will experience very heavy rainfall within the next 24 hours. The announcement follows a bout of heavy rain on Monday morning that caused significant traffic jams and waterlogging across the city.

Sunil Kamble, IMD Director at Mumbai, told ANI, 'Around 270 mm of rainfall was recorded between 2 am and 6 am today. An 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in Mumbai for the next 24 hours. A 'yellow' alert for heavy rain has been issued for tomorrow.' Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager of Central Railway, confirmed that over 300 mm of rain had fallen in just six hours since Sunday night, severely affecting train services.

'It has been raining heavily since (Sunday) night. More than 300 mm of rain has fallen in 6 hours. We are monitoring the situation and trying to keep the trains running,' said Yadav, noting that waterlogging was particularly bad around Kurla Bhandup and from Wadala to Mankhurd on the Harbour Line, causing service disruptions. He urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and informed that some trains were canceled or diverted.

Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were also hit by the heavy rain on Monday morning. Schools were closed, and exams scheduled for the day were canceled. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported that Colaba recorded 83.8 mm of rainfall, while Santacruz saw 267.9 mm in the last 24 hours. Overall, Mumbai has received 2547 mm of rainfall, amounting to 27 percent of the average annual rain during the same period.

Heavy rains led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas and disrupted suburban train services, according to the city's civic body. Troubled spots included Worli, Buntara Bhavan in Kurla East, King's Circle in Mumbai, and Vidyavihar Railway Station.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024