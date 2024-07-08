Left Menu

European Shares Recover Amid French Election Results

European shares gained on Monday, overcoming early losses due to the French election results. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.4%, driven by construction and materials shares. The market reacted positively to the leftist alliance's unexpected victory navigating fears of a right-wing government. Key players included BNP Paribas, SocGen, Ubisoft, Ocado, and Britvic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:58 IST
European Shares Recover Amid French Election Results
AI Generated Representative Image

European shares clawed back early losses on Monday as investors digested the unexpected results from France's election, which led to a hung parliament and a leftist alliance taking the top spot.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.4%, lifted by a 0.8% increase in construction and materials stocks. Conversely, oil, gas, and mining sectors lagged with declines of 0.6%, reflecting lower commodity prices. Michael Field, European Market Strategist at Morningstar, noted that while a left-wing alliance is usually not market-friendly, the avoidance of a right-wing government had a calming effect on investors.

France's stock market rose 0.4% despite the uncertain political landscape. Major banks like BNP Paribas remained steady, while SocGen saw a slight rise of 0.7%. German export data revealed a drop due to weak global demand, highlighting the week's focus on U.S. and German CPI data, which will influence future rate cuts.

In the U.S., Friday's jobs report bolstered hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut in September, with markets pricing a 77% probability. Ubisoft and Ocado stood out among individual gainers, while Delivery Hero faced significant losses due to looming antitrust fines.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024