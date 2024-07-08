NRI Industrialist Lord Swraj Paul Honours Son with Doctorate at London Zoo Ceremony

In a prestigious ceremony held at the London Zoo, Lord Swraj Paul, the Chancellor of the University of Wolverhampton, bestowed an honorary doctorate upon his son, Akash Paul. This recognition was for Akash's invaluable services to business administration.

Lord Swraj Paul, the 93-year-old founder of the UK-based Caparo Group of Industries, lauded his son's dedication to the company's growth, particularly highlighting its investments and interests in India. 'Akash has worked alongside me at Caparo since 1982 and was appointed CEO in 1992,' he noted.

During his tenure, Akash expanded Caparo's operations across the UK, Europe, USA, and India, significantly enhancing its capacity and profitability. The honorary title was conferred by university vice-chancellor Professor Ebrahim Adia, acknowledging Akash's immense contributions to the business world.

Akash Paul expressed his deep gratitude, stating, 'I am deeply humbled and profoundly honoured.' The event also celebrated other notable contributions, with honorary fellowships awarded to Thomas Anthony Modrowski and Stephen Smith for their work in manufacturing and architecture. The ceremony was marked by an emotional tribute from Lord Paul to his late family members and the renaming of the university's School of Architecture and Built Environment in honour of his late wife, Lady Aruna Swraj Paul.

