Naxal With Rs 14 Lakh Bounty Killed in Madhya Pradesh Encounter

A Naxal, with a Rs 14 lakh bounty, was killed in an encounter on Monday by Madhya Pradesh's Hawk Force in Balaghat district, an official confirmed. The Naxal, identified as 30-year-old Sohan alias Ukas, hailed from Sukma district in Chhattisgarh and was known for his expertise in making IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices).

The police, acting on a directive from CM Mohan Yadav, were committed to eradicating Naxals from the state. "Hawkforce encountered the Naxal in the Kothiyatola forest in Balaghat district. Sohan was engaged in various Naxal activities across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra. A 315 bore rifle and a Kenwood wireless set were recovered from the scene," said ADG Jaideep Prasad.

Hawk Force received intel about Naxals collecting supplies in civil attire in Kothiyatola village, prompting an intensive search operation. During the search, Hawk Force stopped 10-12 Naxals, leading to an exchange of fire. Sohan's body was found after the Naxals fled. With a strong possibility of injury to other Naxals, the search continues. Sohan had several criminal cases against him since joining CPI (Maoist) in 2013. This encounter marks the third under CM Yadav's tenure, following similar operations in December and April.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)