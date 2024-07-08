Addressing Eskom's Debt Crisis: Urgent Measures Needed to Ensure Sustainability

Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, highlighted the critical need to urgently address the R78 billion debt owed to Eskom by municipalities. Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Monday, he underscored that resolving this debt issue is essential to safeguarding Eskom's ability to fulfill its mandate and sustain its operations.

Magnitude of the Debt Issue: Minister Ramokgopa described the R78 billion debt as a significant burden, noting that a substantial portion of it may be irrecoverable. He stressed the urgency of resolving this financial challenge, as it directly impacts Eskom's capacity to reinvest in its infrastructure.

"If we don’t resolve this problem, our projection is that at the current rate, by 2050, Eskom will be owed R3.1 trillion," Ramokgopa warned, highlighting the existential threat this poses to Eskom's future and its ability to maintain generation capacity.

Impact on Eskom and Consumers: The ongoing non-payment by municipalities has severely hindered Eskom's efforts to address distribution infrastructure needs. This situation has necessitated the implementation of load reduction measures in areas where infrastructure cannot handle demand, adversely affecting both paying and non-paying consumers.

Ramokgopa emphasized that protecting Eskom's operational viability is crucial to preventing further deterioration of distribution infrastructure and ensuring reliable electricity supply to all consumers, particularly the most vulnerable.

Government Intervention and Solutions: The Minister outlined a multi-faceted approach to tackle the debt crisis and enhance electricity affordability:

Collaborative efforts between the Department of Energy and municipal leaders to address revenue collection challenges.

Reviewing electricity tariff models to make them more affordable and inclusive, thereby expanding access to electricity across the country.

Implementing technical assistance and support to municipalities to improve their financial management and revenue collection capabilities.

Ensuring Sustainable Development: Ramokgopa stressed that resolving the debt crisis is pivotal to achieving South Africa's developmental objectives. He highlighted the need for concerted efforts to stabilize Eskom and ensure that all citizens have access to reliable and affordable electricity.

"The current trajectory is unsustainable. We must act decisively to arrest this crisis and protect the interests of all stakeholders, including Eskom, municipalities, and consumers," he concluded.

For further updates and developments on Eskom's debt crisis and the government's initiatives, stakeholders are encouraged to stay informed through official channels.