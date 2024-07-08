Mumbai Faces Heavy Rainfall: Red Alert Issued, Trains and Flights Disrupted

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, effective Monday. Additionally, red alerts have been declared for Pune and Satara. RMC predicts heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Mumbai will persist until July 12.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy to moderate rainfall across several regions including Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal up to July 12. Mumbai has an orange alert for July 9, Tuesday.

Mumbai is bracing for heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. Monday morning's downpour led to significant waterlogging and traffic congestion. IMD Mumbai Director Sunil Kamble reported, "Around 270 mm of rainfall was recorded between 2 am and 6 am today. An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in Mumbai for the next 24 hours. A yellow alert is in place for tomorrow."

Central Railway General Manager Ram Karan Yadav stated that heavy rain since Sunday night has resulted in over 300 mm of rainfall in six hours. He assured that the situation is being monitored to maintain train services. However, severe waterlogging on key lines has led to service disruptions.

Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) faced disruptions due to the heavy rainfall on Monday morning. Numerous schools remained closed, and exams scheduled for the day were canceled.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that Colaba recorded 83.8 mm and Santacruz 267.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, bringing the city's total to 2547 mm—27% of the average annual rainfall for this period. Waterlogging severely impacted low-lying areas and suburban train services.

Significant waterlogging was reported at locations such as Worli, Buntara Bhavan in Kurla East, King's Circle, Dadar, and Vidyavihar Railway Station.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)