Mumbai Braces for Heavy Rains: 50 Flights Canceled, Rail Services Disrupted

In response to severe weather conditions, 50 flights were canceled and numerous others were diverted in Mumbai on Monday, according to the Mumbai International Airport. Significant numbers of airport personnel and aviation officials have been mobilized across the terminals to assist passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) issued a statement detailing that inclement weather at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on July 8, 2024, prompted a temporary suspension of runway operations from 02:22 hrs to 03:40 hrs. Personnel have been deployed across the Terminals to support passengers, with additional seating and water provisions made for their comfort. The airport is also maintaining close coordination with local authorities.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for Monday, along with a red alert for Pune and Satara. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in these regions through July 12.

An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai on July 9, indicating expected heavy rains in the next 24 hours. Monday's heavy rainfall led to significant traffic congestion and waterlogging in parts of the city.

Reports indicate that the Kalu River in Thane and the Kundalika River in Raigad are approaching dangerous levels due to the heavy rains over the past 24 hours. The Central Railways announced suspensions of train services on the main line-down & up fast line between CSMT-Thane due to waterlogging, while slow lines are operational. Harbour line services remain suspended due to flooding at Chunnabhati.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an alert advising residents to remain indoors and provided a helpline number, 1916, for assistance and official information. The city has recorded 101.8 mm of rainfall in the urban area and 14.1 mm in the suburbs between 8 am and 6 pm on Monday.

Additionally, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for all schools within its jurisdiction on July 9. Both government and private schools will remain closed as per NMMC Education department orders. Waterlogging has also led to the temporary closure of the Andheri subway, with traffic being redirected to Swami Vivekanand Road.

