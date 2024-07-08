Left Menu

Mumbai Braces for Heavy Rains: 50 Flights Canceled, Rail Services Disrupted

Due to inclement weather, 50 flights were canceled and several flights were diverted in Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in the city, leading to traffic jams and waterlogging. Local authorities and airport personnel have been deployed to assist passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:57 IST
Mumbai Braces for Heavy Rains: 50 Flights Canceled, Rail Services Disrupted
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to severe weather conditions, 50 flights were canceled and numerous others were diverted in Mumbai on Monday, according to the Mumbai International Airport. Significant numbers of airport personnel and aviation officials have been mobilized across the terminals to assist passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) issued a statement detailing that inclement weather at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on July 8, 2024, prompted a temporary suspension of runway operations from 02:22 hrs to 03:40 hrs. Personnel have been deployed across the Terminals to support passengers, with additional seating and water provisions made for their comfort. The airport is also maintaining close coordination with local authorities.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for Monday, along with a red alert for Pune and Satara. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in these regions through July 12.

An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai on July 9, indicating expected heavy rains in the next 24 hours. Monday's heavy rainfall led to significant traffic congestion and waterlogging in parts of the city.

Reports indicate that the Kalu River in Thane and the Kundalika River in Raigad are approaching dangerous levels due to the heavy rains over the past 24 hours. The Central Railways announced suspensions of train services on the main line-down & up fast line between CSMT-Thane due to waterlogging, while slow lines are operational. Harbour line services remain suspended due to flooding at Chunnabhati.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an alert advising residents to remain indoors and provided a helpline number, 1916, for assistance and official information. The city has recorded 101.8 mm of rainfall in the urban area and 14.1 mm in the suburbs between 8 am and 6 pm on Monday.

Additionally, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for all schools within its jurisdiction on July 9. Both government and private schools will remain closed as per NMMC Education department orders. Waterlogging has also led to the temporary closure of the Andheri subway, with traffic being redirected to Swami Vivekanand Road.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024