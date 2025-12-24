Left Menu

Immigrant Truckers Challenge California DMV's License Revocations

A lawsuit has been filed against California's DMV for revoking licenses of 17,000 immigrant truckers, allegedly violating their rights. This action follows federal pressure on licenses for immigrant drivers, affecting their livelihoods. The Sikh Coalition and Asian Law Caucus seek court intervention to halt these revocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sacramento | Updated: 24-12-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 05:22 IST
Immigrant Truckers Challenge California DMV's License Revocations
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, a coalition of immigrant truckers filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Motor Vehicles, challenging the revocation of thousands of commercial driver's licenses. The truckers argue that this decision, affecting roughly 17,000 drivers, infringes upon their rights and threatens their careers.

The revocations were announced after the Trump administration increased scrutiny on states' licensing policies for immigrants. California, along with other states, faced federal pressure, including the threat of losing funding, for issuing licenses to immigrants. The Sikh Coalition and the Asian Law Caucus have taken action, claiming the state's initiative violates due process and jeopardizes livelihoods.

Amid these legal challenges, the California DMV has opted not to comment on the ongoing litigation. The situation has gained notoriety after accidents involving undocumented truckers highlighted safety concerns and legal complexities surrounding immigrant drivers on U.S. roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025