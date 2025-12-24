Immigrant Truckers Challenge California DMV's License Revocations

On Tuesday, a coalition of immigrant truckers filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Motor Vehicles, challenging the revocation of thousands of commercial driver's licenses. The truckers argue that this decision, affecting roughly 17,000 drivers, infringes upon their rights and threatens their careers.

The revocations were announced after the Trump administration increased scrutiny on states' licensing policies for immigrants. California, along with other states, faced federal pressure, including the threat of losing funding, for issuing licenses to immigrants. The Sikh Coalition and the Asian Law Caucus have taken action, claiming the state's initiative violates due process and jeopardizes livelihoods.

Amid these legal challenges, the California DMV has opted not to comment on the ongoing litigation. The situation has gained notoriety after accidents involving undocumented truckers highlighted safety concerns and legal complexities surrounding immigrant drivers on U.S. roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)