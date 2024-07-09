Left Menu

FTSE 100 Steady Amid BP Decline and Investor Caution Ahead of Fed Testimony

London's FTSE 100 remained steady as a decline in BP shares was offset by broader market gains. Investors are eagerly awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the U.S. Congress. Mid-cap FTSE 250 experienced a slight decline, influenced by Labour Party's election win and notable corporate developments, including Indivior Plc job cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 13:14 IST
FTSE 100 Steady Amid BP Decline and Investor Caution Ahead of Fed Testimony
AI Generated Representative Image

The FTSE 100 in London displayed muted activity on Tuesday, with offsetting dynamics between declining BP shares and broader market gains. Investors are keenly anticipating Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the U.S. Congress.

While the blue-chip FTSE 100 saw a modest increase of 0.1%, the mid-cap FTSE 250, highlighted by the Labour Party's election victory, experienced a 0.1% decrease as of 0725 GMT. The energy sector dragged down by a 2.4% slump in BP shares, particularly affected by the oil giant's warning of a possible hit to its second-quarter earnings due to lower refining margins and weak oil trading.

Meanwhile, precious and industrial metal miners saw rises of 0.7% and 0.8% respectively, in line with gold and copper prices. Investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of Powell's upcoming two-day testimony, with soft U.S. labor market data further fuelling speculation about a possible September rate cut.

In other corporate news, Indivior Plc's shares plummeted 36.7% following the announcement of 130 job cuts and a lowered profit forecast for the year. Recruiter PageGroup also faced a significant drop of 11.2% after citing weaker hiring trends in June and a cautious outlook for the second half of the year.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024