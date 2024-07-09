Disney Unveils New Cruise Ship for Tokyo in $60 Billion Expansion Plan

Walt Disney unveiled its ambitious plans on Tuesday to launch a new cruise ship from Tokyo starting in fiscal 2028. This new vessel, adding a ninth ship to Disney's fleet, will be modeled after the Wish and is part of a significant $60 billion, 10-year expansion plan. Oriental Land Company (OLC), which operates Tokyo Disneyland, will partner with Disney on this venture.

Disney currently operates five cruise ships and plans to add three more, including one based in Singapore in 2025. The Tokyo ship, yet to be named, will have a maximum capacity of 4,000 passengers and is projected to generate annual sales of approximately 100 billion yen ($621.77 million) within a few years of its launch.

The expansion comes on the heels of a cruise industry rebound post-COVID-19 pandemic. Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Signature Experiences, highlighted the accessibility this new ship will offer to Japanese guests. Despite a cautionary note on global travel moderation and rising expenses, analysts believe Disney's cruise line growth will offset any declines in its domestic theme park business.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)