Fair Food Program: A Lifeline for U.S. Farmworkers Amid Growing Heat

The Fair Food Program, active in 10 U.S. states, seeks to protect farmworkers from extreme heat by partnering with major brands like Walmart and McDonald's. As traditional regulations lag, the program offers safety measures such as shade, breaks, and electrolyte-infused water. Recent USDA support will nearly double its reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 14:16 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As heat records continue to shatter, Lupe Gonzalo of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers (CIW) is increasingly concerned for U.S. farmworkers who lack basic protections like shade and fresh water.

With political delays stalling regulations, Gonzalo and CIW advocate for the Fair Food Program, securing commitments from corporations like Walmart and McDonald's. These deals ensure fair wages and safety measures, including shade and hydration, in exchange for certification.

Recently, USDA recognition promises to expand the program, doubling its reach. This comes as federal efforts to update heat regulations face potential delays and resistance, highlighting the critical role of the Fair Food Program.

