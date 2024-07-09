Mutual Funds Shine: SIPs Surge to Rs 21,262 Crore in June

Mutual fund investors injected an impressive Rs 21,262 crore into systematic investment plans (SIPs) in June, marking an increase from Rs 20,904 crore in May, according to an industry body AMFI.

The total assets under management (AUM) from SIPs grew to Rs 12.43 lakh crore. AMFI Chief Executive Venkat Chalasani cited market growth and new inflows as the primary drivers behind this surge.

In June, a notable 55 lakh new SIPs were registered, increasing the total number of SIPs to 8.98 crore, despite 32.35 lakh SIPs maturing or shutting down.

