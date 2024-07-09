Left Menu

RBI's Financial Inclusion Index Sees Significant Rise in March 2024

The Reserve Bank's Financial Inclusion Index (FI-Index) has increased to 64.2 in March 2024 from 60.1 in March 2023. This growth across all parameters highlights improvement in financial inclusion, especially in usage. The index assesses aspects like access, usage, and quality of financial services in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:56 IST
RBI's Financial Inclusion Index Sees Significant Rise in March 2024
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank's Financial Inclusion Index (FI-Index), which measures the scope of financial inclusion nationwide, has climbed to 64.2 as of March 2024, an increase from 60.1 in March 2023, indicating growth in all measured parameters.

The FI-Index quantifies financial inclusion levels in a single figure between 0 and 100, where 0 signifies total exclusion and 100 represents complete inclusion. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced these findings on Tuesday, attributing the growth mainly to increased usage of financial services.

The index assesses three main parameters: access (35%), usage (45%), and quality (20%), with each parameter comprising various dimensions calculated from multiple indicators. Launched in August 2021, the index was designed to be comprehensive, covering banking, investments, insurance, postal, and pension services, with inputs from the government and sectoral regulators.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024