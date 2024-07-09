High Likelihood: Kyiv's Children's Hospital Directly Hit by Russian Missile

A U.N. rights mission suggested on Tuesday a strong probability that Kyiv's primary children's hospital experienced a direct hit from a Russian missile during a series of airstrikes on Ukrainian cities. The Kremlin continues to deny responsibility.

Ukraine observed a national day of mourning, lowering its flags to half-mast to remember the 41 individuals tragically lost in Monday's airstrikes, which included casualties at Okhmatdyt children's hospital. Video analysis and onsite assessments indicate a high likelihood of a direct missile hit, as stated by the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine claimed definitive evidence showed the hospital was struck by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile, substantiated by images of the missile's engine fragments. Despite these claims, the Kremlin blamed Ukrainian anti-missile fire for the damage. The incident has spurred millions in donations for the hospital's recovery efforts from both domestic and international sources, over 28 months into the conflict.

