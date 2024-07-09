Teen's Tragic End After Mother's Scolding

Anchal Sonkar, a 17-year-old girl from Kasiyapur village under Suryawan police station, allegedly took her own life by consuming poison on Tuesday, as per police reports.

The tragedy unfolded after Anchal was reprimanded by her mother, Lakshmi Devi, leading her to ingest a poisonous substance available at home, according to Station House Officer Brijesh Singh.

Her condition worsened, and she was quickly transported to a primary health center where doctors pronounced her dead. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, stated the police.

