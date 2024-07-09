Left Menu

Sebi's New Guidelines for AIFs: Flexibility in Managing Unliquidated Investments

Sebi issued new guidelines for Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) regarding the filing of information memoranda when seeking dissolution periods to manage unliquidated investments. This move aims to provide flexibility in handling investments with low liquidity. The circular outlines required details and mandates investor approval for certain distributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:13 IST
Sebi's New Guidelines for AIFs: Flexibility in Managing Unliquidated Investments
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced fresh guidelines for Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) on the procedure for seeking dissolution periods for unliquidated investments. The guiding principle behind this move is to offer AIFs and their investors increased flexibility in dealing with investments that lack liquidity.

As per the circular released on Tuesday, AIF schemes that are entering a dissolution period need to file an information memorandum through a merchant banker before the existing liquidation period or the subsequent extension ends. Sebi has specified the format of this document and the due diligence certificate required from the merchant banker.

The information memorandum should include essential details such as the AIF's name, registration number, trustee/director names, scheme name, and financial information about unliquidated investments. For schemes requiring an additional liquidation period, relevant updates must be submitted in a prescribed format. These rules apply to AIFs with a liquidation period expiring within three months from April 25, 2024. The circular also details conditions for in specie distribution of unliquidated investments during the liquidation period. Such distributions demand approval from at least 75 per cent of investors, calculated by the value of their investment.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024