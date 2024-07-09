NATO Sounds Alarm on Russia's Ammunition Shortage
A senior NATO official has disclosed that Russia lacks the necessary munitions and troops to launch a major offensive in Ukraine and is seeking additional supplies from other countries. The official also mentioned Russia's covert activities in Europe aimed at diminishing public support for Ukraine.
Russia is reportedly struggling with a shortage of munitions and troops necessary for a major offensive in Ukraine and is seeking additional supplies from international sources, a senior NATO official revealed on Tuesday.
The official, speaking anonymously, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of orchestrating a covert campaign involving assassinations, sabotage, and arson across Europe to erode public support for Ukraine.
Despite these challenges, Russia is believed to sustain its war efforts for three to four more years, as it continues heavy offensives in Ukraine's eastern regions. NATO intelligence sharing has increased to monitor Russia's actions closely, while Ukraine gains strength slowly.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tusk and Zelenskiy Set to Discuss Key Issues Ahead of NATO Summit in Warsaw
Surprise Kyiv Visit: Viktor Orban Meets Zelenskiy Amid EU Presidency
Hungarian PM Orban Visits Kyiv for Peace Talks with Zelenskiy
Viktor Orban Meets Zelenskiy: Peace Talks in Kyiv
Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts PM Narendra Modi at his official residence at Novo-Ogaryovo for a private engagement.