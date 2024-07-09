Russia is reportedly struggling with a shortage of munitions and troops necessary for a major offensive in Ukraine and is seeking additional supplies from international sources, a senior NATO official revealed on Tuesday.

The official, speaking anonymously, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of orchestrating a covert campaign involving assassinations, sabotage, and arson across Europe to erode public support for Ukraine.

Despite these challenges, Russia is believed to sustain its war efforts for three to four more years, as it continues heavy offensives in Ukraine's eastern regions. NATO intelligence sharing has increased to monitor Russia's actions closely, while Ukraine gains strength slowly.

