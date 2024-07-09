Disney and Oriental Land Company to Launch New Tokyo-based Cruise Ship

On Tuesday, Walt Disney and Japan's Oriental Land Company unveiled plans to introduce a new cruise ship, set to embark from Tokyo in 2029. This addition will expand Disney's fleet to nine vessels.

Modeled after the Wish, Disney's largest cruise ship, the new vessel will be operated by OLC, which also runs Tokyo Disneyland. Alongside the Tokyo-based cruise, Disney has plans for three other ships, including a Singapore-based vessel set to sail in 2025.

The Tokyo cruise ship will have a capacity of 4,000 passengers and is projected to generate 100 billion yen ($621.77 million) annually within a few years of its launch, according to OLC. Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Signature Experiences, emphasized the ship's accessibility for Japanese guests, who are among Disney's most loyal fans.

