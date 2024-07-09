Left Menu

Disney and Oriental Land Company to Launch New Tokyo-based Cruise Ship

Walt Disney and Japan's Oriental Land Company announced a new cruise ship that will sail from Tokyo in 2029, adding to Disney's expanding fleet. This ship, modeled after Disney's largest vessel Wish, will accommodate 4,000 passengers and bring significant annual revenue. The cruise aims to meet the rising demand post-COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Walt Disney and Japan's Oriental Land Company unveiled plans to introduce a new cruise ship, set to embark from Tokyo in 2029. This addition will expand Disney's fleet to nine vessels.

Modeled after the Wish, Disney's largest cruise ship, the new vessel will be operated by OLC, which also runs Tokyo Disneyland. Alongside the Tokyo-based cruise, Disney has plans for three other ships, including a Singapore-based vessel set to sail in 2025.

The Tokyo cruise ship will have a capacity of 4,000 passengers and is projected to generate 100 billion yen ($621.77 million) annually within a few years of its launch, according to OLC. Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Signature Experiences, emphasized the ship's accessibility for Japanese guests, who are among Disney's most loyal fans.

