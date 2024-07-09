General Motors Reports Significant Q2 2024 Vehicle Deliveries in China
General Motors and its joint ventures successfully delivered nearly 373,000 vehicles in China during the second quarter of 2024, showcasing the company's strong market presence and performance. This accomplishment underlines GM's robust strategies and resilience in the highly competitive automotive industry.
With these impressive figures, General Motors demonstrates robust performance and resilience, reinforcing its position in the global automotive industry.
