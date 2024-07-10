Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident Claims 18 Lives on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

A double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk container on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, resulting in 18 deaths and over 30 injuries. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath directed immediate relief efforts and expressed his condolences to the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 09:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 09:09 IST
Tragic Bus Accident Claims 18 Lives on Lucknow-Agra Expressway
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

I8 people died and more than 30 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus crashed into a milk container on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, early Wednesday morning.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and directed the local administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured. He wished for their quick recovery and emphasized the urgency of the relief efforts.

District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi confirmed the toll and described the collision, stating it occurred at 5:15 AM. The private bus, traveling from Motihari, Bihar, to Delhi, rear-ended the milk tanker near Gadha Village. Police, led by Circle Officer Arvind Chaurasia, immediately undertook rescue operations upon arrival.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024