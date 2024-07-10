Tragic Bus Accident Claims 18 Lives on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

I8 people died and more than 30 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus crashed into a milk container on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, early Wednesday morning.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and directed the local administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured. He wished for their quick recovery and emphasized the urgency of the relief efforts.

District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi confirmed the toll and described the collision, stating it occurred at 5:15 AM. The private bus, traveling from Motihari, Bihar, to Delhi, rear-ended the milk tanker near Gadha Village. Police, led by Circle Officer Arvind Chaurasia, immediately undertook rescue operations upon arrival.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)