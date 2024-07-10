Left Menu

Tragedy on Lucknow-Agra Expressway: Bus-Tanker Collision Claims 18 Lives

A double-decker bus collided with a milk tanker in Uttar Pradesh, resulting in 18 fatalities and multiple injuries. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak visited the injured, ensuring proper treatment. The UP government is coordinating with Bihar officials as most victims hail from Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 09:35 IST
Tragedy on Lucknow-Agra Expressway: Bus-Tanker Collision Claims 18 Lives
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway claimed 18 lives and injured over 30 when a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk tanker in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Wednesday.

State Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the injured at the hospital, assuring them of proper treatment. 'Injured individuals are being shifted to higher-level hospitals, and all nearby hospitals are on alert,' Pathak told ANI.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to the bereaved families and instructed district officials to accelerate relief efforts. The incident is under investigation, with the priority being proper medical attention for the victims.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024