Tragedy on Lucknow-Agra Expressway: Bus-Tanker Collision Claims 18 Lives

A tragic accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway claimed 18 lives and injured over 30 when a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk tanker in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Wednesday.

State Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the injured at the hospital, assuring them of proper treatment. 'Injured individuals are being shifted to higher-level hospitals, and all nearby hospitals are on alert,' Pathak told ANI.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to the bereaved families and instructed district officials to accelerate relief efforts. The incident is under investigation, with the priority being proper medical attention for the victims.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)