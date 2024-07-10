CM Revanth Reddy Accuses KC Rao of Provoking Students, Defends Exam Schedule

In a scathing attack on the previous KC Rao government, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy claimed that the Congress administration had created 30,000 jobs since taking office. He warned that postponing the District Selection Committee (DSC) exams would be detrimental to students.

Reddy accused former CM KC Rao of manipulating students for political gains, stating, 'Whenever KC Rao weakens, they provoke students to consolidate his party. He is trying to get student bodies.' The chief minister challenged KT Rama Ra and Harish Rao to sit on an indefinite hunger strike in front of Osmania University's Arts College until the exams are postponed.

Speaking in Mahabubnagar, CM Reddy highlighted that no exams were conducted or government jobs allocated during the last decade. 'As soon as Congress came to power, we gave 30,000 jobs and issued notifications for DSC and Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3 exams,' he said. He expressed concern over coaching centers allegedly backing exam postponement protests for financial gain.

Reddy emphasized that the government's intention is to announce the exam results by December 9 and provide jobs to thousands of unemployed individuals. He accused coaching centers of orchestrating protests to earn hefty fees, stating that if exams are delayed, these centers would survive financially at the students' expense.

The DSC exam, designed to recruit teachers for government and local body schools, is scheduled from July 17 to August 5. However, DSC aspirants and BRSV activists protested on Tuesday, demanding a three-month postponement of the exams, until October. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)