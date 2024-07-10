Left Menu

Asian Stocks Near Two-Year Highs Amid Rate Cut Speculations

Asian stocks neared two-year highs on Wednesday as expectations of imminent U.S. rate cuts grew. Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar slid following its central bank's signal of greater confidence in controlling inflation. Global stocks rallied on Fed easing cycle expectations, while the U.S. dollar remained firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 11:18 IST
Asian Stocks Near Two-Year Highs Amid Rate Cut Speculations
AI Generated Representative Image

Asian stocks hovered near two-year highs on Wednesday, propelled by increasing bets on imminent U.S. rate cuts. The New Zealand dollar took a hit after its central bank expressed confidence in reining in inflation. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) held its cash rate steady at 5.5% but indicated inflation would fall within the 1% to 3% target range later in the year.

The kiwi dropped over 0.7%, with traders ramping up bets on RBNZ rate cuts this year. "Their indication that the CPI could normalize rapidly contributed to this," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Global stock markets gained on expectations of a September Fed easing cycle, while Fed Chief Jerome Powell indicated the U.S. economy is no longer overheating. However, he provided little detail on the timing of rate cuts. In commodities, oil prices dipped, while gold prices rose slightly.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024