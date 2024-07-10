Left Menu

Maharashtra's Alarming Surge in Farmer Suicides: A Call for Urgent Action

A recent report reveals that 557 farmers in Maharashtra's Amravati division committed suicide between January and June 2024, with Amravati district recording the highest number. Key reasons include crop losses, inadequate rainfall, debt burdens, and lack of timely farm loans. Efforts are ongoing to support affected families and prevent further tragedies.

Updated: 10-07-2024 14:58 IST
A recent official report has highlighted a tragic surge in farmer suicides in Maharashtra's Amravati division, with 557 cases recorded between January and June this year. The highest number of 170 suicides occurred in Amravati district.

Congress leader Balwant Wankhade has pointed out major reasons for this crisis, including crop losses, inadequate rainfall, debt burdens, and the lack of timely farm loans. He urges the government to fulfil its promises of doubling farmers' incomes and providing necessary assistance.

Nilesh Helonde-Patil, Chairperson of the Vasantrao Naik Shetkari Swavlambi Mission, confirms the seriousness of the issue and states that local administrations are working to support farmers through various schemes, focusing on income support, education, and medical costs. Efforts are also in place to improve communication between farmers and insurance providers to mitigate future instances.

