RMC Switchgears Ventures into Renewables, Secures Rs. 4.76 Crore Solar EPC Order

RMC Switchgears Limited has taken a landmark step by expanding into the Solar EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) business, securing its first major order valued at Rs. 4.76 crores (Including GST) to set up a 1.35 MWp solar power plant in Rajasthan. This significant move marks RMC's entry into renewable energy, aligning with their growth strategy and commitment to sustainable development.

The Company is actively pursuing additional tenders exceeding 600 MWp and engaging with both public and private sector entities to achieve an ambitious target of booking 1 GWp in EPC contracts over the next 12 months. By partnering with installation and commissioning experts across multiple states and leveraging their in-house team of skilled designers and supervisors, RMC is positioning itself at the centre of the green energy revolution.

This strategic venture not only reinforces RMC Switchgears Limited's role in advancing renewable energy but also contributes significantly to India's climate action promises under the Paris Agreement. With a dedicated Business Development unit continuously exploring opportunities, RMC's efforts in the renewable sector support India's goal of achieving 450 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

