Left Menu

RMC Switchgears Ventures into Renewables, Secures Rs. 4.76 Crore Solar EPC Order

RMC Switchgears Limited has entered the Solar EPC business with a Rs. 4.76 crore order in Rajasthan. This step aligns with their growth and sustainable development strategy. The company aims for 1 GWp in EPC contracts in 12 months and supports India's climate action promises under the Paris Agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:59 IST
RMC Switchgears Ventures into Renewables, Secures Rs. 4.76 Crore Solar EPC Order
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

RMC Switchgears Limited has taken a landmark step by expanding into the Solar EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) business, securing its first major order valued at Rs. 4.76 crores (Including GST) to set up a 1.35 MWp solar power plant in Rajasthan. This significant move marks RMC's entry into renewable energy, aligning with their growth strategy and commitment to sustainable development.

The Company is actively pursuing additional tenders exceeding 600 MWp and engaging with both public and private sector entities to achieve an ambitious target of booking 1 GWp in EPC contracts over the next 12 months. By partnering with installation and commissioning experts across multiple states and leveraging their in-house team of skilled designers and supervisors, RMC is positioning itself at the centre of the green energy revolution.

This strategic venture not only reinforces RMC Switchgears Limited's role in advancing renewable energy but also contributes significantly to India's climate action promises under the Paris Agreement. With a dedicated Business Development unit continuously exploring opportunities, RMC's efforts in the renewable sector support India's goal of achieving 450 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024