Tripura Government Clarifies Misleading HIV Student Registration Report

The Tripura AIDS State Control Society has clarified a misleading report that claimed 828 students in the state are registered as HIV positive. The report, which was widely circulated, incorrectly suggested that these figures were recent data, noting that 47 of these students have died.

Project Director Dr. Samarpita Dutta issued a rejoinder, explaining that the 828 registrations are cumulative, spanning from April 2007 to May 2024. This figure represents all students registered at ART Centres over these years, all of whom are receiving free anti-retroviral treatment according to NACO guidelines.

The government noted that the number of new HIV infections detected during 2022-23 was 1,847 with 67 deaths, and for 2023-24, the figures were 1,790 infections and an unspecified number of deaths. The official clarification has been issued to correct the misleading reports.

