Rising 'Dual Use' Chemical Imports Fuel Mexico's Synthetic Drug Crisis
Mexican Navy officials at Manzanillo port have raised alarms over the rising import of 'dual use' chemicals from China, used to produce methamphetamine and fentanyl. These substances, often found in clandestine labs, are leading to increased synthetic drug production. Navy officials urge the government to regulate these imports.
Mexican Navy officials are sounding the alarm over the surge in imports of 'dual use' chemicals, substances that can be used legally in industries like food and pharmaceuticals but also serve as precursors for methamphetamine and fentanyl production.
At the country's largest port, Manzanillo, officials report an influx of these chemicals, mostly from China. Containers filled with glacial acetic acid and other substances are often left unclaimed, hinting at their illicit end-use in synthetic drug labs operated by powerful cartels.
The Navy is calling for urgent government regulation to curb this trend. With Manzanillo handling nearly 60% of Mexico's daily container traffic, the port's strategic location makes it a key point for international drug trafficking, highlighting the need for global cooperation to tackle the issue.
