Rising 'Dual Use' Chemical Imports Fuel Mexico's Synthetic Drug Crisis

Mexican Navy officials are sounding the alarm over the surge in imports of 'dual use' chemicals, substances that can be used legally in industries like food and pharmaceuticals but also serve as precursors for methamphetamine and fentanyl production.

At the country's largest port, Manzanillo, officials report an influx of these chemicals, mostly from China. Containers filled with glacial acetic acid and other substances are often left unclaimed, hinting at their illicit end-use in synthetic drug labs operated by powerful cartels.

The Navy is calling for urgent government regulation to curb this trend. With Manzanillo handling nearly 60% of Mexico's daily container traffic, the port's strategic location makes it a key point for international drug trafficking, highlighting the need for global cooperation to tackle the issue.

