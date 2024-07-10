Mumbai Court Sends Worli Hit-and-Run Accused Mihir Shah to Police Custody

A Mumbai court has remanded Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, to police custody until July 16. Shah was apprehended in Virar on Tuesday and brought to Sewri court on Wednesday. He had been missing since Sunday, July 7, after allegedly hitting a scooter on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli.

Fourteen teams were mobilized by Mumbai police to capture Shah. Alongside Shah, Rajrishi Singh Bidawat and his father, Rajesh Shah, were also arrested for their roles in the incident. The grieving husband of the victim, Pradeep Nakhwa, criticized the delay in Shah's arrest, alleging political interference.

Nakhwa told ANI that he and his wife were returning home from a fish hatchery on their scooter when a speeding car struck them. He claimed the car dragged his wife for a significant distance before fleeing the scene. Mumbai police confirmed the 45-year-old victim was from Worli Koliwada, and her husband also sustained injuries.

The luxury car involved was reportedly owned by a political leader from Maharashtra's Palghar. This incident closely follows a similar tragic hit-and-run in Pune. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called for stringent action against hit-and-run cases, emphasizing that no guilty party will be spared.

