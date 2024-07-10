Left Menu

Indian Army's Heroic Rescue of Trekker at 11,700 Feet

The Indian Army rescued trekker Debasmita Rana, who suffered breathlessness and lost consciousness at 11,700 feet near Gangbal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir. The swift action by 34 Assam Rifles' Medical Officer and team, supplying oxygen, saved her life. Rana and her co-trekkers expressed immense gratitude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:26 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Indian Army successfully rescued Debasmita Rana, a trekker from West Bengal, after she suffered breathlessness and lost consciousness at an altitude of 11,700 feet near Gangbal Lake in the Kangan subdivision of Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir. The Army highlighted this operation in a press release.

According to the statement, the Medical Officer and his team from the 34 Assam Rifles at Trunkhal Army Camp provided timely assistance, administering a continuous oxygen supply to stabilize Rana's condition. The 30-year-old was part of a team tackling the Great Seven Lake Trek when she encountered difficulties while descending from Zazibal Gali towards the Twin Lakes of Gangbal and Nundkol.

Recovered at the Trunkhal Army Camp, Rana expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the Army, stating, "I am eternally grateful to 34 Assam Rifles and their heroic team. They saved my life, and for that, I'll be forever thankful." Her co-trekkers also lauded the quick efforts of the medical team. Rana is currently recovering at Kangan Trauma Centre.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

