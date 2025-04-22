Deadly Terror Strikes Tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam

In a tragic turn of events, a brutal terrorist attack erupted in Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday, leaving 26 casualties, predominantly tourists, in its wake. This grim incident marks the most lethal assault in the region since the notorious Pulwama strike in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vehemently condemned the atrocity, declaring that those responsible for the heinous act would be brought to justice. As the nation grapples with the tragedy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately departed for Srinagar to evaluate the dire circumstances firsthand and offer assurance to the affected populace.

The attack has sent shockwaves across the nation, underscoring the persistent threats to security in the region and sparking widespread calls for enhanced safety measures for tourists and locals alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)