Left Menu

Deadly Terror Strikes Tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam

A terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists. In response, Prime Minister Modi vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, while Home Minister Amit Shah traveled to Srinagar to assess the situation. The attack is the deadliest since 2019's Pulwama strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:24 IST
Deadly Terror Strikes Tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a brutal terrorist attack erupted in Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday, leaving 26 casualties, predominantly tourists, in its wake. This grim incident marks the most lethal assault in the region since the notorious Pulwama strike in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vehemently condemned the atrocity, declaring that those responsible for the heinous act would be brought to justice. As the nation grapples with the tragedy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately departed for Srinagar to evaluate the dire circumstances firsthand and offer assurance to the affected populace.

The attack has sent shockwaves across the nation, underscoring the persistent threats to security in the region and sparking widespread calls for enhanced safety measures for tourists and locals alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025