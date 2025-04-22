Delhi's Pace Prodigy Dismantles Lucknow Super Giants

Delhi's pace attack, featuring Mukesh Kumar, Mitchell Starc, and Dushmantha Chameera, executed a noteworthy performance, leaving Lucknow Super Giants struggling in an IPL matchup on Tuesday. The trio's clever use of slower deliveries restricted LSG to a modest 159/6.

Despite a promising start reaching 87/1 in the first 10 overs, LSG faltered in the latter half, adding only 72 more runs. Rishabh Pant's injury was a setback, reflected in his two-ball duck appearance at No.7.

Key contributions came from Ayush Badoni and Aiden Markram; however, Mukesh Kumar's decisive bowling sealed the deal for Delhi, who adjusted their tactics effectively to defend their score at Ekana Stadium.

