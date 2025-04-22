Barbaric Pahalgam Terror Attack: Tamil Nadu Mourns

The Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the death of 26 individuals, including Tamil Nadu residents, has evoked strong reactions from political leaders in the state. Chief Minister M K Stalin denounced the attack as a 'barbaric' act and has initiated measures to support affected families.

Stalin emphasized the shocking impact of the attack on social media, condemning the targeting of innocent tourists and referring to the incident as an affront to humanity. He has instructed the Resident Commissioner in Delhi to work with Jammu and Kashmir authorities to ensure the delivery of necessary assistance to the grieving families.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also expressed his sorrow over the attack, labeling it a 'cowardly' act. He highlighted that terrorism has no place in society and extended his condolences to the victims' families, hoping for the swift recovery of those injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)