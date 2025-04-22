Left Menu

Barbaric Pahalgam Terror Attack: Tamil Nadu Mourns

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin called the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, including locals and tourists from Tamil Nadu, a 'barbaric' act. He directed officials to coordinate assistance for the affected families. AIADMK's E K Palaniswami condemned the attack, expressing shock and condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:25 IST
Barbaric Pahalgam Terror Attack: Tamil Nadu Mourns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the death of 26 individuals, including Tamil Nadu residents, has evoked strong reactions from political leaders in the state. Chief Minister M K Stalin denounced the attack as a 'barbaric' act and has initiated measures to support affected families.

Stalin emphasized the shocking impact of the attack on social media, condemning the targeting of innocent tourists and referring to the incident as an affront to humanity. He has instructed the Resident Commissioner in Delhi to work with Jammu and Kashmir authorities to ensure the delivery of necessary assistance to the grieving families.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also expressed his sorrow over the attack, labeling it a 'cowardly' act. He highlighted that terrorism has no place in society and extended his condolences to the victims' families, hoping for the swift recovery of those injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025