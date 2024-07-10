Prudent Approach: Bank of Mexico's Tight Monetary Policy

Left Menu

Deputy Governor Galia Borja of the Bank of Mexico highlighted the importance of avoiding hasty decisions in monetary policy. She emphasized that the current tight monetary stance is essential for steering inflation towards the target within the forecast period.

Galia Borja

In a recently published podcast, Deputy Governor Galia Borja of the Bank of Mexico stressed the importance of avoiding 'hasty decisions' regarding monetary policy.

Borja noted that the current monetary stance is undeniably tight but aligned to help guide inflation towards its target within the forecast horizon.

