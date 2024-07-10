IGP Kashmir Stresses Heightened Security for Amarnath Yatra Amid Rising Threats

Amid the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, IGP Kashmir, VK Birdi, convened a critical coordination and security meeting at Nunwan Base Camp. The meeting saw the participation of a range of stakeholders including Police officers, the Army, CAPF forces, NDRF, SDRF, MRT, Base camp directors, and Security and Traffic and intelligence agencies.

IGP Birdi directed all security agencies to work in close coordination to ensure a safe and secure pilgrimage for all participants. Emphasizing collective effort, he highlighted the importance of preventing potential threats and ensuring the safety of pilgrims. Birdi also inquired about the deployment of frisking and X-ray scanning equipment, stressing the necessity of thorough checks. During the meeting, various security forces and intelligence agencies presented their views and ideas. Birdi instructed District Police officers to design strategies based on these inputs and requested updates from the Panjtarni, Sheshnag, and Chandwari base camps.

The session was attended by Yatra Officer Shri Sujit Kumar, DIG SKR Shri Javid Ahmad Matoo, SSP Anantnag Dr. G V Sundeep Chakravarthy, and officers from CAPF, Security, Traffic, and the Army. The review meeting reaffirmed the collective commitment to ensure the safety and security of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

Earlier the same day, another batch of pilgrims departed from the Pantha Chowk Yatra base camp for the Baltal and Pahalgam routes amid heightened security measures. The annual pilgrimage, organized by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, traverses two primary routes: one through Pahalgam and the other via Baltal.

This year, the Yatra takes place amid a significant rise in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, five Army soldiers were killed and several injured in a terrorist ambush in Kathua district on July 8. To ensure safe and efficient movement during the Yatra, the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police issued an advisory on July 6, detailing cut-off timings and guidelines for convoy and non-convoy movements on National Highway 44.

The 52-day Yatra, which commenced on June 29 and concludes on August 19, sees devotees of Lord Shiva embarking on a challenging annual pilgrimage to the holy cave situated in the Kashmir Himalayas. (ANI)

