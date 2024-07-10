Left Menu

U.S. Extends General License for Russia-Related Transactions

The U.S. Treasury Department has extended a general license enabling administrative transactions involving Russia's central bank, its National Wealth Fund, and the finance ministry until October 9. This new license replaces a previous one that was set to expire on July 11.

The United States has extended a general license permitting administrative transactions involving Russia's central bank, its National Wealth Fund, and the finance ministry until October 9, the U.S. Treasury Department announced on Wednesday.

This extension provides additional time for such transactions, replacing an earlier authorization that was set to expire on July 11.

The notice was posted on the Department's website, ensuring clarity regarding the continuation of financial engagements with Russian state entities.

