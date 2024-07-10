Power Grid Corporation Increases Borrowing Limit to Rs 15,000 Crore
The Power Grid Corporation board approved increasing the borrowing limit to Rs 15,000 crore for FY 2024-25 from the previous Rs 12,000 crore. For FY 2025-26, the borrowing limit is set at Rs 16,000 crore. This approval is pending shareholder consent in the upcoming annual general meeting.
State-owned Power Grid Corporation's board has approved a significant increase in the borrowing limit for the financial year 2024-25. The limit has been raised to Rs 15,000 crore from the previous Rs 12,000 crore.
According to a BSE filing, the board has also set the borrowing limit for FY 2025-26 at Rs 16,000 crore. The funds will be raised through various sources including domestic bonds, both secured and unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative, and redeemable, taxable or tax-free, under private placement.
This decision by the Board of Directors, taken in their meeting on 10th July 2024, awaits final approval from shareholders during the forthcoming annual general meeting.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Euro Zone Bonds Rally Amid Market Jitters
Rana Daggubati's '35': A Tale of Mathematical Conflict and Family Bonds
NTPC to Raise Rs 12,000 Crore Through Bonds for Expansion
Royal Bonds: UK's King Charles III Hosts Japanese Emperor in Diplomacy Showcase
Mindspace REIT Secures Rs 650 Crore Through IFC's Sustainability Linked Bonds